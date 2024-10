KNeoMedia Limited (AU:KNM) has released an update.

Antanas Guoga has emerged as a substantial holder in KNeoMedia Limited, with an 8.77% voting power through the direct ownership of 200,710,126 ordinary shares, which were acquired for a consideration of $300,000. This significant investment positions Guoga as a key stakeholder in the company’s financial landscape.

