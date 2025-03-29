ANTA Sports Reports Strong 2024 Financial Performance

ANTA Sports Products ( (ANPDF) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information ANTA Sports Products presented to its investors.

ANTA Sports Products Limited, a leading global sportswear company, is known for its extensive brand portfolio that includes ANTA, FILA, and other high-end sportswear brands. The company is primarily engaged in the research, design, manufacturing, marketing, and sales of sports products, including footwear, apparel, and accessories. In its latest earnings report, ANTA Sports announced a robust performance for 2024, with a 13.6% increase in revenue to RMB70,826 million and a 16.5% rise in profit attributable to equity shareholders, excluding non-cash accounting gains. Despite a slight decrease in operating profit margins due to increased investments in branding and R&D, the company maintained a stable cash flow and proposed a final dividend of HK118 cents per share. Key financial highlights include a strong performance from the ANTA segment, which saw a revenue increase of 10.6%, and a significant 53.7% growth in revenue from other brands, driven by DESCENTE and KOLON SPORT. The company also reported a 21.8% increase in e-commerce sales, highlighting its successful digital strategy. Looking forward, ANTA Sports remains committed to its ‘Single-focus, Multi-brand, Globalization’ strategy, aiming to enhance its global presence and continue its growth trajectory by focusing on innovation, sustainability, and expanding its retail network.

