Ansell Gains Strong Shareholder Support at AGM

Ansell (AU:ANN) has released an update.

Ansell Limited has successfully concluded its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with all proposed resolutions receiving strong support from shareholders. The company, a global leader in safety solutions, continues to focus on innovative products and sustainable practices to protect workers worldwide. This positive shareholder approval highlights confidence in Ansell’s strategic direction and management.

