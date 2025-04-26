Ansal Properties Undergoes Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process

Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd. ( (IN:ANSALAPI) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Limited is undergoing a Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) as per the order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) dated April 25, 2025. The company’s affairs are being managed by Interim Resolution Professional, Shri Navneet Kumar Gupta, as appointed by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). This development is significant for the company’s operations and stakeholders, as it affects the management of its assets and ongoing projects.

More about Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd.

Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Limited (APIL) operates in the real estate industry, focusing on developing residential and commercial properties. The company manages various projects, including the Serene Residency Group Housing Project in Greater Noida and the Fernhill Project in Gurgaon.

YTD Price Performance: -55.30%

Average Trading Volume: 101,316

Current Market Cap: 716.2M INR

Learn more about ANSALAPI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue