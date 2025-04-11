Anritsu Completes Treasury Stock Purchase

Anritsu ( (JP:6754) ) has provided an announcement.

Anritsu Corporation has completed its purchase of treasury stock, acquiring 1,053,400 shares for a total of 1,342,346,100 yen. This action is part of a broader strategy approved by the Board of Directors to buy back up to 5 million shares, aiming to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure.

Anritsu Corporation operates in the telecommunications industry, providing measurement solutions and services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and focuses on developing products that enhance network performance and reliability.

YTD Price Performance: 0.51%

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.12B

