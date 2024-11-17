Anova Metals Unveils Major Resource Increase at Ricciardo

Anova Metals Ltd. (AU:WA8) has released an update.

Anova Metals Ltd. has announced a significant update to the mineral resource estimate for its Ricciardo Gold Deposit, revealing a 99% increase in gold ounces, now totaling 947.5 koz. This expansion came at a cost-effective A$16 per ounce and is part of a broader strategy targeting high-grade resource growth within the ‘Golden Corridor.’ With the Ricciardo system still open for further exploration, this development highlights promising potential for increased gold resources in the region.

