Annovis Bio’s Promising Alzheimer’s Study: A Potential Game Changer?

Annovis Bio Inc ((ANVS)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Annovis Bio Inc. is conducting a clinical trial titled A 6-month & 18-month Prospective, Randomized, Placebo-controlled, Double-blind Dual Clinical Trial Investigating Efficacy and Safety of Buntanetap in Treating Participants of Early Alzheimer’s Disease. The study aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of the drug buntanetap in improving cognition and function in adults aged 55-85 with early Alzheimer’s disease. Key objectives include assessing cognitive improvements using ADAS-Cog13 and functional improvements using ADCS-iADL, alongside monitoring any medical issues arising from the treatment.

The intervention being tested is a drug named buntanetap, also known as Posiphen, administered as a 30mg capsule taken orally once daily for 18 months. The purpose of this intervention is to treat early Alzheimer’s disease by potentially improving cognitive and functional abilities in participants.

This interventional study follows a randomized, parallel assignment model with quadruple masking, meaning that the participant, care provider, investigator, and outcomes assessor are all unaware of which treatment the participant is receiving. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused, aiming to determine the effectiveness of buntanetap compared to a placebo.

The study began on February 4, 2025, with an estimated primary completion date yet to be announced. The last update was submitted on June 23, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and progress in the study.

The market implications of this study are significant for Annovis Bio Inc., as positive results could enhance investor confidence and potentially boost the company’s stock performance. The Alzheimer’s treatment market is competitive, with several companies vying for breakthroughs, making any positive update from Annovis Bio potentially impactful.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

