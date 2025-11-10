Anjoy Foods Proposes Governance Overhaul to Enhance Compliance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Anjoy Foods Group Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2648) ) just unveiled an update.

Anjoy Foods Group Co., Ltd. has announced proposed amendments to its Articles of Association and corporate governance systems to align with various legal and regulatory requirements. These changes include abolishing the supervisory committee, with its functions to be assumed by the audit committee of the Board of Directors, and revising several internal governance documents to enhance operational efficiency and ensure compliance. The proposed amendments aim to standardize operations and improve management, potentially impacting the company’s governance structure and stakeholder relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2648) stock is a Buy with a HK$72.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Anjoy Foods Group Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:2648 Stock Forecast page.

Anjoy Foods Group Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates within the food industry and is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. It focuses on producing and distributing food products, with a market presence in both domestic and international sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 587,708

Current Market Cap: HK$23.43B

