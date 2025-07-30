Anjoy Foods Concludes Stabilization Period for Global Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Anjoy Foods Group Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2648) ) has shared an update.

Anjoy Foods Group Co., Ltd., a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, announced the conclusion of the stabilization period for its Global Offering. The stabilization actions, managed by Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., included over-allocations and successive purchases of H Shares, totaling approximately 15% of the initially offered shares. The over-allotment option was not exercised and lapsed on July 30, 2025.

Average Trading Volume: 1,452,488

Current Market Cap: HK$23.75B

