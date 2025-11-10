Anjoy Foods Announces Closure of H Share Register for 2025 EGM

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Anjoy Foods Group Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2648) ).

Anjoy Foods Group Co., Ltd., a joint stock company incorporated in China, has announced the closure of its H share register of members in preparation for its 2025 first extraordinary general meeting (EGM) scheduled for November 28, 2025. The closure will occur from November 25 to November 28, 2025, during which no transfer of H shares will be registered. This move is to determine the list of H shareholders entitled to attend and vote at the EGM. Shareholders must submit transfer documents by November 24, 2025, to be eligible to participate.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2648) stock is a Buy with a HK$72.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Anjoy Foods Group Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:2648 Stock Forecast page.

More about Anjoy Foods Group Co., Ltd. Class H

Average Trading Volume: 587,708

Current Market Cap: HK$23.43B

For an in-depth examination of 2648 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

