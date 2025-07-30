Anika Therapeutics Announces Phase III Study Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Anika Therapeutics ( (ANIK) ) has shared an announcement.

On July 30, 2025, Anika Therapeutics announced the topline results from its U.S. pivotal FastTRACK Phase III study for Hyalofast, a cartilage repair scaffold. While the study showed consistent improvements in pain and function measures, it did not meet its pre-specified co-primary endpoints due to factors such as a higher dropout rate and missed visits during COVID. Despite this, Hyalofast demonstrated statistically significant improvements in secondary endpoints, supporting its favorable safety and effectiveness profile. Anika plans to file the final PMA module by the end of 2025, seeking FDA approval under the Breakthrough Device Designation.

The most recent analyst rating on (ANIK) stock is a Buy with a $28.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Anika Therapeutics stock, see the ANIK Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ANIK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ANIK is a Neutral.

Anika Therapeutics faces significant financial challenges, including declining revenues and profitability issues, which heavily impact its overall score. Technical analysis provides mixed signals, while the valuation remains unattractive with a negative P/E ratio. Although the earnings call highlighted some positive developments, ongoing OEM channel challenges and manufacturing issues further weigh on the stock’s prospects.

To see Spark’s full report on ANIK stock, click here.

More about Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is a global leader in the design, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of hyaluronic acid innovations, focusing on osteoarthritis pain management and orthopedic regenerative solutions. The company is headquartered outside of Boston, Massachusetts.

Average Trading Volume: 87,995

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $162.5M

Find detailed analytics on ANIK stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue