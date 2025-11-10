Anicom Holdings Reports Revenue Growth Amid Profit Decline

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Anicom Holdings, Inc. ( (JP:8715) ) has provided an update.
Anicom Holdings, Inc. reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2025, showing a 10.6% increase in recurring revenues compared to the previous year. However, the company experienced a significant decline in recurring profit and profit attributable to owners of the parent, with decreases of 33.0% and 34.4%, respectively. Despite the revenue growth, the decline in profits may impact the company’s operational strategies and stakeholder confidence.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8715) stock is a Hold with a Yen868.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Anicom Holdings, Inc. stock, see the JP:8715 Stock Forecast page.
More about Anicom Holdings, Inc.
Anicom Holdings, Inc. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the financial industry. The company is involved in providing financial services, with a focus on recurring revenues and profits.
Average Trading Volume: 482,008
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen60.89B
