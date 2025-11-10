Anicom Holdings Reports Growth in Pet Insurance Business for September 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Anicom Holdings, Inc. ( (JP:8715) ) has provided an announcement.

Anicom Holdings, Inc. has reported its monthly management parameters for September 2025, highlighting growth in net premiums written and the number of policies in force compared to the previous year. The company is making strides in its vision to become a prevention-oriented company, as evidenced by an increase in the number of patents held and applicants for its gut microbiota testing service, Doubutsu Kenkatsu.

More about Anicom Holdings, Inc.

Anicom Holdings, Inc. operates in the pet insurance industry, focusing on providing insurance products and services aimed at pet health and wellness. The company is also exploring new business initiatives to become a prevention-oriented company, leveraging big data for Bio InsurTech solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 482,008

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen60.89B

