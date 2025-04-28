Anhui Expressway Reports Strong Q1 2025 Financial Performance

An update from Anhui Expressway Company ( (HK:0995) ) is now available.

Anhui Expressway Company Limited has released its first quarterly report for 2025, highlighting a significant increase in operating income by 95.33% compared to the previous year. The company also reported a 5.19% rise in net profit attributable to shareholders, showcasing strong financial performance and positive cash flow from operating activities, indicating robust operational efficiency and financial health.

Anhui Expressway Company Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the infrastructure sector. The company is primarily focused on the construction, operation, and management of toll expressways and roads, with its A shares listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

