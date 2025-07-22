Anhui Expressway Joins S98 Consortium for New Expressway Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Anhui Expressway Company ( (HK:0995) ) has issued an announcement.

Anhui Expressway Company Limited has announced its participation in the S98 Consortium, led by Anhui Transportation Holding Group, for the construction of the S98 Quanjiao to Lukou Expressway Anhui Section. The company has confirmed winning the bid for the project and plans to form the S98 Joint Venture Company with other consortium members to implement the project. This joint venture will be a connected transaction under the Listing Rules, but it will be exempt from independent shareholders’ approval due to the applicable percentage ratios being less than 5%. The project is expected to enhance the company’s operational capabilities and strengthen its position in the transportation infrastructure sector.

Anhui Expressway Company Limited, incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operates in the transportation infrastructure industry. The company primarily focuses on the construction and management of expressways, contributing to the development of road networks in Anhui Province.

