Anhui Expressway Announces EGM to Revise Governance Structure

The latest announcement is out from Anhui Expressway Company ( (HK:0995) ).

Anhui Expressway Company Limited has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for November 28, 2025, to discuss significant amendments to its Articles of Association and various procedural rules. These changes include the abolishment of the supervisory committee and adjustments to the company’s registered capital, which could impact the company’s governance structure and operational efficiency.

More about Anhui Expressway Company

Anhui Expressway Company Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates within the infrastructure industry, primarily focusing on the construction, maintenance, and management of expressways in Anhui Province. The company plays a significant role in the transportation sector, contributing to regional connectivity and economic development.

YTD Price Performance: 26.94%

Average Trading Volume: 1,759,644

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$27.45B

