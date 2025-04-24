Anhui Conch Cement Declares Final Dividend for 2024

Anhui Conch Cement Company ( (HK:0914) ) has provided an announcement.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited announced a final cash dividend of RMB 0.71 per share for the financial year ending December 31, 2024. The dividend is subject to shareholder approval on May 29, 2025, with the payment scheduled for June 30, 2025. The announcement also detailed the withholding tax rates applicable to different types of shareholders, highlighting the company’s compliance with tax regulations and its commitment to shareholder returns.

More about Anhui Conch Cement Company

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited operates in the construction materials industry, primarily focusing on the production and sale of cement and related products. The company is a significant player in the market, serving both domestic and international markets with its comprehensive range of cement products.

YTD Price Performance: 17.48%

Average Trading Volume: 30,830

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $17.44B

