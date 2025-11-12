AngloGold Ashanti Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance

Anglogold Ashanti PLC ( (AU) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Anglogold Ashanti PLC presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

AngloGold Ashanti PLC is a leading global gold mining company with operations spread across four continents, focusing on sustainable gold production and exploration. The company is known for its diversified portfolio and commitment to operational excellence.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, AngloGold Ashanti showcased a robust financial performance, marked by significant increases in production and profitability. The company reported a 17% year-on-year increase in gold production, alongside a remarkable 141% rise in free cash flow, reaching $920 million. This strong performance was bolstered by a higher average gold price and effective cost management.

Key financial highlights include a 109% increase in Adjusted EBITDA to $1.6 billion and a 185% rise in headline earnings to $672 million. The company declared an interim dividend of 91 US cents per share, reflecting its strong cash flow and confidence in future prospects. Strategic investments in operations like Obuasi and the inclusion of Sukari have significantly contributed to production growth.

AngloGold Ashanti’s strategic focus remains on enhancing shareholder value through disciplined capital allocation and operational efficiency. The company continues to invest in its Mineral Reserve base and operational flexibility, with plans for further exploration and development.

Looking ahead, AngloGold Ashanti maintains a positive outlook for the remainder of 2025, reaffirming its full-year guidance. The company’s strong balance sheet and liquidity position it well to navigate market dynamics and capitalize on growth opportunities in the gold sector.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue