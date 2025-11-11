Anglo-Eastern Plantations PLC Announces Share Buyback Transaction

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Anglo Eastern Plantations ( (GB:AEP) ) has shared an announcement.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations PLC, a company involved in the plantation industry, announced a recent transaction involving the purchase of its own shares as part of a share buyback program. On November 10, 2025, the company acquired 2,558 ordinary shares at prices ranging from 1,340 to 1,355 pence per share, with an average price of 1,352.48 pence. These shares will be held in treasury, affecting the total number of voting rights available to shareholders. Since the initiation of the buyback program in August 2025, the company has purchased a total of 501,747 shares, which are also held in treasury. This move is part of the company’s strategic financial management, potentially impacting shareholder value and market perception.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:AEP) stock is a Buy with a £1436.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Anglo Eastern Plantations stock, see the GB:AEP Stock Forecast page.

More about Anglo Eastern Plantations

Average Trading Volume: 64,928

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £509.6M

