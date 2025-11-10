Anglo-Eastern Plantations Executes Share Buyback Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Anglo Eastern Plantations ( (GB:AEP) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 7,673 ordinary shares on November 7, 2025, at prices ranging from 1,280 to 1,310 pence per share. This move is part of a previously announced buyback initiative, with the shares being held in treasury, impacting the total voting rights and share distribution of the company.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:AEP) stock is a Buy with a £1436.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Anglo Eastern Plantations stock, see the GB:AEP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:AEP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:AEP is a Outperform.

Anglo Eastern Plantations receives a strong overall score driven primarily by its robust financial performance and attractive valuation. The technical analysis presents a mixed picture, with some short-term weakness but positive momentum indicators. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events does not impact the score.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:AEP stock, click here.

More about Anglo Eastern Plantations

Anglo-Eastern Plantations is a company operating in the agricultural industry, focusing on the cultivation and production of palm oil and other related products. The company is involved in the management and development of plantations, primarily targeting markets that demand palm oil and its derivatives.

Average Trading Volume: 64,928

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £509.6M

See more insights into AEP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue