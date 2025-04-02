Anglo American Announces Share Vesting for Key Directors

Anglo American ( (GB:AAL) ) has shared an update.

Anglo American plc announced the vesting of shares under its Non-Cyclical Share Award Plan for two of its directors, John Heasley and Helena Nonka. On April 1, 2025, the second tranche of Mr. Heasley’s award vested, resulting in the release of 40,081 shares, with a portion sold to cover taxes. Similarly, Ms. Nonka’s award vested, releasing 807 shares, part of which were also sold for tax purposes. These transactions reflect the company’s ongoing commitment to structured incentive plans for its leadership, potentially impacting stakeholder perceptions and aligning executive interests with company performance.

Anglo American plc is a leading global mining company headquartered in London, United Kingdom. The company is involved in the exploration and production of a diverse range of minerals and resources, including diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, and iron ore. Anglo American focuses on sustainable mining practices and operates across several continents, serving a broad market with its extensive portfolio of mining operations.

