Angling Direct Exceeds Market Expectations with Strong FY25 Performance

An update from Angling Direct Plc ( (GB:ANG) ) is now available.

Angling Direct PLC reported its full-year trading update for the financial year ending January 2025, with revenue and adjusted EBITDA slightly surpassing market expectations. The company achieved a total revenue growth of 11.9% to £91.3 million, driven by strong UK retail and online sales, as well as an expansion into European markets. The growth was supported by self-help initiatives, including improved product offerings and the expansion of the MyAD customer loyalty club. Despite a decrease in net cash, Angling Direct continued to invest in growth through new store openings and a share buyback program, reflecting confidence in its business model and market positioning.

More about Angling Direct Plc

Angling Direct is a leading omni-channel specialist fishing tackle retailer based in the UK, with a growing presence in Europe. The company operates approximately 50 retail stores in the UK and sells fishing tackle products and related equipment through its digital platform and MyAD Fishing Club app. Angling Direct also has native language websites in key European territories, with orders fulfilled by its distribution center in the Netherlands.

YTD Price Performance: -2.47%

Average Trading Volume: 140,145

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £29.79M

Find detailed analytics on ANG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.