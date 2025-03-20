Angkor Gold Extends Sampling in Cambodia’s Andong Bor License

Angkor Gold ( (TSE:ANK) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Angkor Resources Corp.’s subsidiary, Angkor Gold Corp., has extended its soil sampling efforts in the Andong Bor license area in Cambodia, aiming to expand the mineralized zones identified in previous explorations. The recent activities, including a ground magnetic survey and soil augering, have been positively reviewed by provincial authorities, aligning with the company’s strategy to renew its exploration license in August 2025.

Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, focusing on mineral and energy solutions in Cambodia and Canada. The company operates through its subsidiaries, Angkor Gold Corp. in Cambodia, holding three mineral exploration licenses, and EnerCam Resources, which has an onshore oil and gas license in Cambodia. Additionally, its Canadian subsidiary, EnerCam Exploration Ltd., is involved in gas/carbon capture and oil and gas production in Saskatchewan, Canada.

