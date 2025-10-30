Angang Steel Co Reports Strong Market Expansion and Cost Reduction in Q3 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Angang Steel Co ( (HK:0347) ) has shared an announcement.

In its third quarterly report for 2025, Angang Steel Co highlighted significant progress in market expansion and cost reduction. The company exceeded its target for premium product sales and introduced new products like hot-rolled battery shell steel. It also achieved substantial growth in the sales of new energy vehicle silicon steel and automotive steel. Internationally, the company successfully exported 60-meter-long rails and improved its customer service standards. On the cost reduction front, Angang Steel implemented measures that led to a reduction in logistics costs by 9.18% and a decrease in steel production costs by RMB90 per tonne compared to the previous year.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0347) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.00 price target.

Angang Steel Co is a prominent player in the steel industry, focusing on the production of high-strength container steel, automotive steel, and silicon steel for new energy vehicles. The company is committed to expanding its market presence both domestically and internationally, with a strong emphasis on high-end product development.

