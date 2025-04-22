Anfield Energy Seeks NASDAQ Listing to Boost US Market Presence

Anfield Energy Inc ( (TSE:AEC) ) has provided an announcement.

Anfield Energy Inc. has submitted its application for listing on the NASDAQ and a US registration statement with the SEC, marking a significant step in its strategic growth. This move is expected to enhance its visibility and attract US investors, particularly as the company aligns its uranium and vanadium projects for production in anticipation of the Shootaring Canyon mill restart. The company’s recent Preliminary Economic Assessment for its core projects indicates strong potential returns, positioning Anfield favorably in the energy sector.

Spark’s Take on TSE:AEC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:AEC is a Underperform.

Anfield Energy’s overall stock score is heavily impacted by its weak financial performance, with ongoing operational losses and negative cash flows. While the technical analysis shows a bearish trend, recent corporate events provide a positive outlook with strategic moves to enhance growth and market presence. However, the negative valuation metrics, including a negative P/E ratio and absence of dividends, limit current investor appeal.

More about Anfield Energy Inc

Anfield Energy Inc. is a publicly traded company focused on uranium and vanadium development and near-term production. It aims to become a leading supplier of energy-related fuels through sustainable and efficient growth in its assets. The company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, OTCQB Marketplace, and Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: -44.44%

Average Trading Volume: 652,382

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$57.07M

