Anfield Energy Advances with U.S. Critical Mineral Designation for Uranium

An update from Anfield Energy Inc ( (TSE:AEC) ) is now available.

Anfield Energy Inc. announced the U.S. Geological Survey’s inclusion of uranium in the 2025 List of Critical Minerals, a move that supports national security and energy independence. This decision coincides with Anfield’s groundbreaking ceremony at the Velvet-Wood Uranium-Vanadium Mine in Utah on November 6, 2025, marking a significant step towards domestic uranium production. The designation provides Anfield with opportunities for accelerated permitting, federal funding, and enhanced market competitiveness, positioning the company to advance its projects and contribute to the U.S. uranium supply chain.

Anfield Energy Inc. struggles with significant financial issues, including ongoing losses and negative cash flows, which are major detractors from its stock score. The technical analysis indicates bearish trends, further limiting its attractiveness. Despite these challenges, recent strategic corporate events provide some positive outlook for potential growth. However, negative valuation metrics and the lack of earnings growth weigh heavily against the stock’s overall appeal.

More about Anfield Energy Inc

Anfield Energy Inc. is a uranium and vanadium development company focused on becoming a leading supplier of energy-related fuels. The company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ, TSX-Venture Exchange, and Frankfurt Stock Exchange, and is committed to sustainable and efficient growth in its assets.

