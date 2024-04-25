Anexo Group Confirms New CFO and Results Date

Anexo Group Plc (GB:ANX) has released an update.

Anexo Group plc, a specialist integrated credit hire and legal services provider, has announced the permanent appointment of Mark Bringloe as Chief Financial Officer after his interim role since August 2023. The company is set to release its full year audited results for 2023 on May 1st, 2024, followed by a live presentation for shareholders and potential investors. Shareholders can engage with the presentation and submit questions through the Investor Meet Company platform.

