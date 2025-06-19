ANE (Cayman) Inc. Secures Shareholder Approval for Key Resolutions at AGM

Confident Investing Starts Here:

An announcement from ANE (Cayman) Inc. ( (HK:9956) ) is now available.

ANE (Cayman) Inc. announced the successful passing of all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting held on June 19, 2025. The resolutions included the adoption of the company’s financial statements, re-election of directors, re-appointment of auditors, and granting of mandates to the board for share repurchase and issuance. The approval of these resolutions reflects strong shareholder support and positions the company for continued operational flexibility and strategic growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:9956) stock is a Buy with a HK$16.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ANE (Cayman) Inc. stock, see the HK:9956 Stock Forecast page.

More about ANE (Cayman) Inc.

Average Trading Volume: 3,218,412

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$9.12B

For an in-depth examination of 9956 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

