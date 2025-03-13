Andromeda Metals Limited Releases Half-Year Financial Report

Andromeda Metals Limited ( (AU:ADN) ) has issued an update.

Andromeda Metals Limited has released its financial report for the half-year ended December 31, 2024. The report includes various financial statements and declarations, providing a comprehensive overview of the company’s financial performance during this period. This release is crucial for stakeholders as it offers insights into the company’s financial health and operational efficiency, which could impact its market positioning and future strategies.

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$23.99M

