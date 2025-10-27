Andromeda Metals Launches Share Purchase Plan to Fund Key Projects

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Andromeda Metals Limited ( (AU:ADN) ).

Andromeda Metals Limited has announced a share purchase plan (SPP) following a successful A$13 million placement of new shares to institutional investors. The SPP offers eligible shareholders the opportunity to purchase up to A$30,000 worth of new shares at the same price as the placement, with proceeds aimed at advancing the Great White Project and HPA development. Additionally, the company plans to issue free attaching options to shareholders, subject to approval, which could enhance shareholder value and support project funding.

Andromeda Metals Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focusing on the development of mineral projects. The company is involved in the production and marketing of high-purity alumina (HPA) and other mineral products, with a key project being the Great White Project.

