Andino Inversiones Global S.A. Releases Q4 2024 Financial Results

The latest update is out from Andino Inversiones Global SA ( (FR:MLAIG) ).

Andino Inversiones Global S.A. has released the Q4 2024 financial results of its subsidiary, Andino Investment Holding S.A.A. The consolidated report is available on the company’s website, prior to its release on the Lima Stock Exchange. This announcement could influence stakeholders by providing insights into the company’s financial health and operational performance.

More about Andino Inversiones Global SA

Andino Inversiones Global S.A. operates in the investment sector, primarily focusing on managing subsidiaries with a market focus in financial and investment services. The company is registered in Madrid and has a presence on the Lima Stock Exchange through its subsidiary, Andino Investment Holding S.A.A.

YTD Price Performance: -3.12%

Average Trading Volume: 50

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

