Andean Silver Updates Investor Presentation

Andean Silver Limited has updated its investor presentation to include additional information on its major silver projects, as per ASX discussions. The revised presentation highlights the substantial increase in estimated resources to 91 million ounces of silver equivalent. The company is focused on exploring and developing the Cerro Bayo Silver Project in Chile, emphasizing scale, grade, and infrastructure.

