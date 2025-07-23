Andean Silver Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mitre Mining Corporation Limited ( (AU:ASL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Andean Silver Limited has announced the application for quotation of 500,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), under the code ASL. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its market presence and potentially increase liquidity for its stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:ASL) stock is a Buy with a A$3.05 price target.

Average Trading Volume: 1,085,659

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$215.9M

