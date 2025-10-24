Anax Metals Limited Schedules 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Anax Metals Limited ( (AU:ANX) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Anax Metals Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 24, 2025, in Perth, Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to participate in the meeting either in person or by proxy, with the necessary documents available online. This meeting is crucial for stakeholders as it provides an opportunity to discuss and vote on key resolutions that could impact the company’s strategic direction and operational focus.

More about Anax Metals Limited

Anax Metals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is involved in the extraction and processing of metals, with a market focus on leveraging advanced technologies to enhance resource efficiency and sustainability.

