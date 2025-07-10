Anax Metals Limited Announces Director’s Change in Securities Interest

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Anax Metals Limited ( (AU:ANX) ).

Anax Metals Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest in its securities, specifically involving Phillip Jackson. The change includes the acquisition of fully paid ordinary shares through on-market purchases, increasing his holdings significantly. This development may impact the company’s governance and could influence investor perceptions, potentially affecting its market positioning.

Anax Metals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is involved in the extraction of metals, with a particular emphasis on expanding its market presence through strategic acquisitions and development projects.

