Anatara Lifesciences Reports Mixed Results in GaRP-IBS Trial

The latest announcement is out from Anatara Lifesciences Ltd ( (AU:ANR) ).

Anatara Lifesciences Ltd announced mixed results for its GaRP-IBS Phase II trial, with the primary efficacy endpoint not being met, though secondary endpoints showed promising results in anxiety improvement and IBS-adequate relief. The company is reviewing its direction following these results and continues to explore commercial possibilities for its GaRP product in gastrointestinal health.

More about Anatara Lifesciences Ltd

Anatara Lifesciences Ltd is a developer of evidence-based, innovative products focusing on significant unmet needs in human health, particularly conditions involving the complexity of the gastrointestinal tract.

YTD Price Performance: -78.00%

Average Trading Volume: 1,508,797

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.17M

See more insights into ANR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue