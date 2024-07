Anatara Lifesciences Ltd (AU:ANR) has released an update.

Anatara Lifesciences Ltd has announced the application for quotation of 1,750,000 new ordinary shares on the ASX under the ticker code ANR, with the issue date set for July 9, 2024. This move represents a significant step for the company and could potentially attract investors looking for new opportunities in the biotechnology sector.

