Anagenics Amends Shareholder Voting Power Error

Anagenics Limited (AU:AN1) has released an update.

Anagenics Limited has corrected a previous error regarding its substantial holder’s voting power, which is now accurately reported at 41.86% with 175,444,690 shares. The update follows recent changes in share ownership, including a conditional placement and on-market purchases by the Hancock and Gore Group. Anagenics, a health and beauty-tech company, continues to focus on growing shareholder value through its anti-aging solutions and cosmetic products.

