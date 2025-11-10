ANA Holdings Issues Hybrid Bond-Type Class Shares for Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
ANA Holdings Inc. ( (JP:9202) ) has issued an announcement.
ANA Holdings Inc. has announced the issuance of Series 1 Bond-Type Class Shares to secure funds for growth investments and repurchase of treasury stocks, aiming to enhance earnings per share and maintain financial soundness. These shares, which are a hybrid between bonds and shares, will be listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Prime Market, offering investment opportunities without diluting existing shares.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9202) stock is a Hold with a Yen3172.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ANA Holdings Inc. stock, see the JP:9202 Stock Forecast page.
More about ANA Holdings Inc.
Average Trading Volume: 1,909,755
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen1353.6B
