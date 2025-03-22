Amprius Technologies’ Earnings Call: Growth Amid Challenges

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks Momentum IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Value
New
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsMost Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News WireArrivedEquityMultiple
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Smart Value
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA

Amprius Technologies’ Earnings Call: Growth Amid Challenges

Amprius Technologies’ Earnings Call: Growth Amid Challenges

Amprius Technologies Inc ((AMPX)) has held its Q4 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Amprius Technologies’ recent earnings call paints a picture of robust growth tempered by financial challenges. The company showcased strong revenue growth and a widening customer base, alongside strategic global market penetration. However, the financial metrics reveal ongoing challenges, with negative gross margins and a notable net loss. The sentiment remains optimistic due to strategic partnerships and contract manufacturing successes, indicating a promising future.

Record Sales Revenue

Amprius Technologies reported record sales revenue of $10.6 million in Q4 2024, marking a 35% increase from the previous quarter and a 170% rise from the same period last year. The full-year revenue reached $24.2 million, a 167% increase from 2023, highlighting the company’s impressive growth trajectory.

Customer Expansion

The company expanded its customer base significantly, shipping to 98 customers in Q4 2024, including 53 new ones. Total customer engagements for the year reached 235, underscoring Amprius’ strong growth path and the competitiveness of its products in the market.

Global Market Penetration

Amprius made significant strides in global market penetration, with 77% of Q4 2024 revenue coming from outside the United States, compared to just 22% in the same period last year. This shift indicates a substantial expansion of its international customer base.

Fortune 500 Agreements

The company secured agreements with two Fortune 500 companies, including a nonbinding letter of intent with a Fortune Global 500 technology OEM to develop a high-energy battery cell. Additionally, Amprius signed a development contract for a custom high-energy density SiMaxx pouch cell.

Contract Manufacturing Success

Amprius achieved a significant milestone by securing over 1.8 gigawatt-hour cell manufacturing capacity through contract manufacturing. This approach allows for flexibility and scalability without the need for infrastructure investment.

Negative Gross Margin

Despite improvements, Amprius’ gross margin remained negative at 21% in Q4 2024, compared to negative 65% in Q3 2024 and negative 98% in Q4 2023. The negative margin is attributed to cost structure and preconstruction planning costs.

Net Loss

The company reported a GAAP net loss of $11.4 million for Q4 2024 and $44.7 million for the full year, with a negative EPS of $0.10 per share in Q4 and $0.45 for the year, reflecting ongoing financial challenges.

R&D and Operating Expense Increase

Operating expenses for Q4 2024 rose to $9.5 million, a 55% increase from Q3 2024. This rise was due to higher R&D costs and nonrecurring charges, including stock-based compensation and a write-down of property, plant, and equipment.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Amprius Technologies aims to maintain its growth momentum by expanding its customer base and enhancing its manufacturing capabilities in 2025. The company plans to continue developing its global contract manufacturing network, with partnerships in Korea and Europe, to support future growth.

In conclusion, Amprius Technologies’ earnings call reflects a company on a strong growth path, with significant achievements in revenue and customer expansion. However, financial challenges persist, as evidenced by negative gross margins and net losses. The strategic partnerships and global market penetration offer a promising outlook, suggesting that Amprius is well-positioned for future success.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com
Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential