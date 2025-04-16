Amplitude Energy Boosts FY25 Production Guidance Amid Strong Orbost Performance

Cooper Energy Limited ( (AU:AEL) ) has shared an update.

Amplitude Energy Limited has announced an increase in its FY25 production guidance to 69-73 TJe/day, attributed to improved performance at the Orbost Gas Processing Plant. This enhancement allows the company to maximize spot sales in the tight East Coast gas market, thereby boosting margins and cash flows. The strategic partnership with O.G. Energy further strengthens Amplitude’s position to pursue growth investments in the East Coast Supply Project, indicating a positive outlook for stakeholders.

Amplitude Energy Limited (ASX: AEL) is an Australian gas production company focused on supplying the Southeast domestic gas market. The company owns and operates offshore gas fields in Commonwealth waters and onshore processing plants in the Otway and Gippsland Basins, close to Australia’s largest gas demand centres, as well as non-operated oil production in the Cooper Basin. Amplitude Energy has a portfolio of long-term customer gas supply contracts, while retaining exposure to tight Australian East Coast spot gas markets. The company also holds an extensive portfolio of exploration and development prospects in the Otway and Gippsland Basins, including undeveloped discovered resources such as the Annie and Manta gas fields, in close proximity to its existing infrastructure.

