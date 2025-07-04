Amplia Therapeutics Issues New Shares to Bolster Capital

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Amplia Therapeutics ( (AU:ATX) ) is now available.

Amplia Therapeutics Limited has announced the issuance of 720,000 fully paid ordinary shares, which will be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code ATX. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its capital structure, potentially strengthening its market position and providing additional resources to support its ongoing research and development efforts.

More about Amplia Therapeutics

Amplia Therapeutics Limited operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development of therapies for cancer and fibrotic diseases. The company is dedicated to advancing its pipeline of drug candidates to address unmet medical needs in these areas.

Average Trading Volume: 5,226,937

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$91.17M

