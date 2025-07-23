Amplia Therapeutics Issues New Shares on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Amplia Therapeutics ( (AU:ATX) ) has issued an update.

Amplia Therapeutics Limited has announced the issuance of 1,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares, which will be quoted on the ASX under the code ATX. This move could potentially enhance the company’s capital structure, providing it with additional resources to further its research and development efforts in the biotechnology sector.

More about Amplia Therapeutics

Amplia Therapeutics Limited operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development of therapeutic drugs. The company is primarily involved in creating treatments for diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

Average Trading Volume: 6,618,883

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$110.8M

