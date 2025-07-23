Amplia Therapeutics Advances Cancer Treatment with New Share Issuance and Promising Drug Trials

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Amplia Therapeutics ( (AU:ATX) ) has issued an announcement.

Amplia Therapeutics Limited announced the issuance of 1,000,000 ordinary shares following the exercise of options, which will align with existing shares. This move is part of their ongoing efforts to advance their pipeline, including the development of narmafotinib (AMP945), a promising FAK inhibitor currently in a Phase 2a trial for pancreatic cancer. The ACCENT trial is exploring the efficacy of narmafotinib in combination with standard chemotherapy, potentially enhancing treatment outcomes for patients with advanced pancreatic cancer.

Amplia Therapeutics Limited is an Australian pharmaceutical company focused on developing Focal Adhesion Kinase (FAK) inhibitors for treating cancer and fibrosis. The company is particularly focused on fibrotic cancers such as pancreatic and ovarian cancer, and FAK’s role in chronic diseases like idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

