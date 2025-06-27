Ampco-Pittsburgh Secures New Credit Facility Agreement

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Ampco-Pittsburgh ( (AP) ) has provided an update.

On June 27, 2025, Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation announced the closing of an amended and restated revolving credit, term loan, and security agreement. This Credit Facility includes a $100 million asset-backed revolving line of credit and a $13.5 million term loan, with the term loan proceeds used to reduce borrowings on the revolving credit. The agreement aims to provide increased lending capacity and flexibility to support the company’s global working capital requirements. The facility is structured to offer greater financial support for Ampco-Pittsburgh’s operations, potentially impacting its liquidity and operational capabilities positively.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AP is a Neutral.

Ampco-Pittsburgh demonstrates modest strengths in financial performance and valuation, with technical indicators suggesting potential opportunities. The earnings call was a positive factor, highlighting operational improvements and growth prospects despite some challenges. However, high leverage and liquidity issues warrant caution. The overall score reflects the company’s potential for stability and gradual improvement, balanced by existing financial risks.

More about Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation manufactures and sells highly engineered, high-performance specialty metal products and customized equipment. It is a leading producer of forged and cast rolls for the global steel and aluminum industries, and also manufactures open-die forged products for the steel distribution market, oil and gas industry, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries. The company produces air and liquid processing equipment and operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, England, Sweden, and Slovenia, with sales offices in North America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Average Trading Volume: 65,478

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $57.67M

