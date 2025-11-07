Ampco-Pittsburgh Announces CFO Resignation and Successor

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

On November 5, 2025, Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation announced the resignation of Michael G. McAuley as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Assistant Secretary, effective December 31, 2025. David G. Anderson, currently President of Air & Liquid Systems Corporation, will succeed him in these roles starting January 1, 2026, while retaining his current position. McAuley will remain as a Strategic Advisor to the CEO until June 30, 2026. This transition reflects the company’s succession planning and aims to ensure continuity in financial leadership.

Ampco-Pittsburgh’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial performance, which is hindered by negative profitability and high leverage. Technical analysis also suggests bearish momentum. Valuation metrics are unattractive due to a negative P/E ratio. The earnings call highlighted both positive developments and significant challenges, contributing to a mixed sentiment.

More about Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation manufactures and sells high-performance specialty metal products and customized equipment used globally, primarily in the steel and aluminum industries. Through its subsidiary, Union Electric Steel Corporation, it is a leading producer of forged and cast rolls. The company also produces air and liquid processing equipment and operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, Sweden, and Slovenia, with joint ventures in China.

