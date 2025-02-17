AMP Limited Director Acquires Additional Shares

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

AMP Limited ( (AU:AMP) ) has issued an announcement.

AMP Limited announced a change in the interests of its director, Andrew Hamilton Best, with an acquisition of 34,288 ordinary shares, bringing his total holdings to 232,000 shares. This on-market trade reflects confidence in the company’s prospects and may impact stakeholder perceptions regarding the company’s stability and growth potential.

More about AMP Limited

AMP Limited operates in the financial services industry, offering products and services such as superannuation, investment, and banking solutions. The company primarily focuses on wealth management, retirement services, and financial advice, catering to individual and institutional clients.

YTD Price Performance: 12.02%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.4B

