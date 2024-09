AMP Limited (AU:AMP) has released an update.

AMP Limited has released an update on its ongoing stock buyback program, reporting the purchase of 1,331,491 ordinary shares on the previous day, adding to a total of 194,292,570 shares bought back to date. The announcement, dated September 30, 2024, continues the company’s market buyback efforts as part of its capital management strategy.

