AMP Limited Announces Director’s Interest Change

AMP Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest notice, specifically regarding Alexis Ann George. The change involves the allocation of 422,247 ordinary shares to Alexis Ann George following the vesting of an equal number of rights, as part of the CEO’s sign-on equity award. This adjustment increases her direct holding of ordinary shares to 2,628,002, while her rights decrease to 5,432,709. This change reflects the company’s ongoing management of executive compensation and equity awards, which can impact the company’s governance and stakeholder interests.

AMP Limited is a financial services company that provides a range of products and services including wealth management, investment, and insurance solutions. The company primarily focuses on the Australian and New Zealand markets, aiming to help individuals and organizations manage their financial futures.

