Amotiv Limited Updates Share Buy-Back Program

Amotiv Limited has announced an update to its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing the repurchase of 2,098 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day, bringing the total to 527,007 shares bought back. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares. Investors might find this an interesting development as it can impact the stock’s market performance.

